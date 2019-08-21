With almost all areas of Henderson County parched, Commissioners Court imposed a burn ban on Tuesday.
The ban will last 30 days, unless the county judge or commissioners court decide to remove it.
"We had 15 fires last week that started with outdoor burning," Fire Marshal Shane Renberg said.
Renberg talked with 22 or the 23 fire chiefs in the county and found 20 in favor of installing a ban at this time. Two said they would like to wait another week or so. The other could not be reached.
Renberg said the Tuesday reading on the Keetch-Byram Index that measures moisture in the soil, the Henderson County average was 627, on the high end of the 800 point scale. The driest part of the county measured 659, while the lowest was 562. The county uses 575 as the threshold for declaring a burn ban.
According to the state outdoor burning statute, violation of an outdoor burning restriction is a Class C misdemeanor, and is punishable by a fine up to $500. There are certain exceptions to the ban, including: firefighter training; public utility, Texas Department of Public Safety, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; planting or harvesting of a crop.
In other action, Commissioners set a 2019 proposed tax rate of .477984, which is the same rate as last year. Pubic hearings on the rate were set for 9:15 a.m. on August 27 and September 10. A public hearing for the budget, which is still a work in progress, was set for 9:30 a.m. on September 10.
Commissioners also approved:
• an agreement between the Sheriff's office and Fire Chief's Association for emergency communications;
• an interlocal agreement between Henderson County and the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles for administration of motor vehicle registration and titles;
• an agreement with Texas Health and Human Services for renovation to the building located at 101 W. Baker Street and
• payment of bills totaling $259,733.20.
