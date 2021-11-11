The Henderson County Commissioners Court agreed Tuesday to provide emergency funds to help the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake overcome a budget shortfall.
HSCCL officials were asking for an additional $1,500 per month for 12 months. County Judge Wade McKinney suggested the court approve an emergency amount of $3,000 to get through the end of 2021, then adopt changes for the 2022 budget before the end of this year.
“It’s a lack of individual responsibility,” McKinney said of the failure of many in the county to care for their animals.
Established in 1983, HSCCL is a private, non-profit 501(c)3 organization serving the animals and people of Kaufman County, Henderson County, and its surrounding municipalities.
Lannette Ainsworth, president of the Society’s board of directors, said they have received help from Kaufman County and other municipalities. The Tool facility is the main shelter for Kaufman County. Of the animals picked up by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 43% go to Tool and the remainder to the shelter in Athens.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office report shows this year animal control took 640 dogs to the Athens facility and 413 to Tool. Animal control brings in 70% of the animals cared for at the shelter, Ainsworth said.
“Both the Athens and Tool shelters have about 65 kennels each,” she said.
Shelter Director Sharon Banaszak, brought information of the budget shortfall.
Decreased revenues, rising cost of labor and animal care supplies contributed to deficit of
$80,256.
“Medical supplies have increased dramatically,” Banaszak said.
Each year, the county pays more than $300,000 for the care and control of animals. It contributes $20,000 to the Cedar Creek Lake society.
“It costs a tremendous amount of money and I don’t know how to fix it,” said Chuck McHam, Precinct 3 Commissioner.
In other action, Commissioners approved:
• a request to apply for the FY2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant program to purchase radios for volunteer fire departments;
• funding for a sheriff’s deputy to attend Defense Technology Training Center in Monroe, La.;
• the sale of of a .906 acre tract of land on FM 315 in Poynor, which was the former home of the Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Office, to the City of Poynor and
• payment of bills totaling $241,230.76.
