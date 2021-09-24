Henderson County is under a burn ban. Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to install the ban for 14 days due to a rising Keetch-Byram Drought Index rating and an extended forecast calling for little rain.
“People know it’s coming,” County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg said.
The Keetch-Byram scale which measures moisture in the soil ranges from 0 to 800, with 800 the driest. If the soil was totally, it would take about eight inches of steady rain to saturate it.
The County had an average index rating of 601 on Tuesday, well above the threshold of 575 the county uses for considering a ban.
“It’s a big county,’ Renberg said, “The low was 499 north of Chandler and more than 600 in the dry part.”
Adding to the fire danger, is the heavy load of vegetation that has grown after the rainy weather in the spring and August. Renberg said he has talked to several fire chief’s in the county and they are in agreement that a ban is needed.
Despite the dry conditions, the county only had one reported grass fire in the past week,” Renberg said.
The ban will remain in effect for 14 days or until lifted by the court. If the county gets ample rain during the period, County Judge Wade McKinney can act alone to lift the ban.
The current Keetch-Byram reading doesn’t come close to the extremely dry summer of 2019. In August, the county average reached 739.
For those who ignore the ban, a fine could be in store.
According to the state outdoor burning statute, violation of an outdoor burning restriction is a Class C misdemeanor, and is punishable by a fine up to $500. There are certain exceptions to the ban, including: firefighter training; public utility, Texas Department of Public Safety, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; planting or harvesting of a crop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.