Members of the Henderson County Commissioners Court had kind words for Precinct 1 Commissioner Scotty Thomas, who is stepping down at the end of the year.
Thomas has been serving the unexpired term of Ken Hayes, who died after about two years on the job. Thomas had served four years, from 2013 to 2017, then came out of retirement to fill the void.
"I want to recognize Commissioner Scotty Thomas for his almost seven years of dedication to the county," County Judge Wade McKinney said. "I want to recognize his almost seven years of friendship to me and to many of you others."
McKinney said Thomas has a heart for the community.
"There is no better friend to Henderson County, that I can think than you, Scotty," McKinney said.
The past two years have been pretty tough ones for the county in many ways, McKinney said. The past year has been a hard one for Thomas as well, as he has been recovering from a shattered ankle he sustained in the summer.
He only recently has been able to attend the Commissioners meetings in person, but participated via computer before that.
"We do know, Scotty, that we owe you a great deal," McKinney said.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Chuck McHam said he met Thomas when he was first running for office. Thomas already held the Precinct 1 seat.
"I know you care about Henderson County, the people of Henderson County and want it to thrive like the rest of us do," McHam said.
Thomas said he felt the office was a good fit for him.
"It's been an experience I wouldn't trade for," Thomas said. "I've always tried to spin everything into a positive relationship and not a negative one."
McKinney said the Tuesday meeting was expected to be the last one of 2020. However, an issue has arisen that needs attention, prompting a meeting for Dec. 29.
