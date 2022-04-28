The Henderson County Commissioners Court declared Thursday, May 4 Firefighter Appreciation Day.
The county has more than 20 volunteer fire departments which serve cities, towns and unincorporated areas. Many recent fires have required the services of multiple departments to control.
Bill Sekel, of the Athens chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, brought the proclamation.
“I am the son of a professional firefighter and I can tell you from a very close perspective that it takes a very special person to put on a suit that can withstand 2200 degrees and go to work,” Sekel said.
He read the proclamation that stated, “Firefighters must retain their composure in a variety of emergency situations while fulfilling requirements to perform the task at hand, no matter how routine, complex or dangerous.”
Sekel named several famous Americans who were volunteer firefighters in their day dating as far back as George Washington and Paul Revere.
The first female firefighter we know about, he said, was Molly Williams, a Black woman in New York who fought fires in 1818 attired in a calico dress and checkered apron.
He said United States cities didn’t have full time, paid firefighters until about 1850.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Chuck McHam said sometimes being a volunteer firefighter is a thankless job.
“We don’t think about them until we need them,” he said.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Mark Richardson said many times we aren’t aware of the times they are called out in the middle of the night to respond to some emergencies.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Wendy Spivey said they not only fight fires, but are often the first on the scene of a traffic wreck or medical call.
In other action, Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with Montgomery County for the detention of juvenile offenders. Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Blu Nicholson said beds for juvenile offenders are hard to find and he would like Montgomery County available as a backup.
Henderson County has paid to keep its juvenile defenders in other counties since closing its own several years ago.
The members of the court also voted to approved a resolution for the allocation of the county’s coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds for lost revenue. The county’s allotment is $16,070,692 and $10 million will go to debt reduction Grants Coordinator Jessica Brown said.
Commissioners also voted to:
• Approve appointing Ronnie Gold to the Emergency Services District No. 10 Board of Commissioners, for an unexpired term to end Dec. 31, 2023:
• approve the release of a request for proposals for surveillance and security systems for county buildings and
• authorize the payment of fiscal year 2022 bills in the amount of $217,464.93.
