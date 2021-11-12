The Henderson County Historical Commission was given Distinguished Service Awards for two years Tuesday in recognition of the role they play in preserving the county’s past.
“This is something that myself and the court are proud of,” County Judge Wade McKinney said.
The Texas Historical Commission gives Distinguished Service Awards each year to recognize County Historical Commissions with contributions that are above average when compared statewide. Henderson County has consistently racked up the awards, never failing to get one over the past decade.
The awards take not only hours of volunteer work, but also painstaking documentation of the county’s efforts.
The awards presented Tuesday were for the years 2019 and 2020.
County Historical Commission Chairwoman Sara Jane Brown has been heading the organization for many years. McKinney said she does so without seeking personal recognition.
“We appreciate the Commissioners Court for supporting us,” Brown said.
One of the main functions of the Historical Commission is to review all applications for a historical marker before the information is sent to the State Historical Commission for approval.
An effort that began in 2017 resulted in a historical marker unveiled Saturday at Athens Cemetery remembering Ginger Murchison. McKinney said a tremendous amount of time goes into getting the state to approve a marker.
“These things don’t just happen,” McKinney said.
Another recent marker was in honor of a man who was at the forefront of making the black-eyed pea canning industry a large part of Athens’ economy in the first half of the 20th century, J.B. Henry.
According to the Texas Historical Commission, each county historical commission should include members of diverse ethnic and racial backgrounds representing all areas of the county who have “an interest in preserving all aspects of the county’s history and historic resources.” Board members advise the Commissioners Court on matters of historical preservation. The members are appointed for two years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.