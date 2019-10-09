The Henderson County Commissioners Court on Tuesday proclaimed Oct. 6 through 12 National 4-H week in the county and heard from local students who are leaders in the organization.
Amelia Abney said 4-H has helped her in many ways including building her ability as a public speaker.
"When I first started, I would not talk in front of a group of people," Abney said.
Abney said her mother learned about the Roundup contest in which a student makes a demonstration on a topic.
"When I got up there at district, I won," Abney said.
Last year, she did a demonstration on photography and was able to get several students interested in the activity. She also became involved community service projects, including clothing drives.
Cassidy Turner is an eighth grader who has been involved in 4-H for six years.
"It's been a phenomenal experience, learning new skills, being able to talk to people and meeting new people," Cassidy Turner said.
She is a reporter for the 4-H council and enters the swine show a the Henderson County Livestock Show.
"The swine show teaches you more than you actually think it would," Cassidy said.
She said taking care of the animal for almost a year is a great lesson in responsibility.
Calista Turner is also an eighth grader in her sixth year with 4-H. She sees it as helpful for the remainder of her time in school and the future.
"This has been the best thing I could be involved in," Calista said.
She has learned leadership skills and developed new relationships.
The Commissioners also voted to and the contract with GovPay for receiving credit and debit card payments at the Henderson County Tax Office. The county will change to Certified Payments which offers the service at a lower price. GovPay has a $3 minimum for a transaction compared to $1 for Certified Payments. GovPay charges 2.65% for each transaction, while CP charges only 2.35%.
The Commissioners Court approved:
• the 2019 Henderson County Appraisal District amended budget;
• transfer of three Dymo Label Printers, a tool box, tool bag, tools and a Cannon Printer from surplus inventory to the County Tax Office and the Maintenance Department;
• authorizing up to $300 for healthy snacks from the Healthy County Fund for use at the Healthy County Health Fair;
