The Henderson County Commissioners Court conducts a public hearing Tuesday on manufactured home developments.
The hearing involving rules for manufactured homes, mobile homes, tiny homes and RV rental home communities, is one of two public hearings scheduled during the regular, 9 a.m. Commissioners Court meeting at the County Courthouse Annex.
“This is to put guidelines in for what used to be known as mobile home parks,” County Judge Wade McKinney said. “There are all different types of housing compared to what we saw in 1970. This is to make sure they’re sustainable.”
Many of the tiny homes are only about 500 square feet in size which is far smaller than even a modest mobile home.
The public hearing was set at the Jan. 26 meeting. During comments from the pubic a woman requested that some kind of partition or fencing should be constructed around these communities for protection of the people who live nearby as well as children living in the development.
Anyone who wishes to speak on the subject can attend on Tuesday and sign up to comment.
Another public hearing on Tuesday concerns whether to create a no-truck route in Precinct 2.
The no-truck route would in include County Road 2938 CR 2398S and sections of County Road 2922. Pct. 2 Commissioner Scott Tuley said trucks with heavy loads are using the roads and causing damage.
The hearing on the no-truck route begins at 9:20 a.m, followed by the manufactured home community hearing at 9:25 a.m.
There was no meeting on Feb. 2 as commissioners were attending an educational event. The current commissioners court includes three members who are still in their first full term. The longest tenured member is Precinct 3 Chuck McHam, now in his second term.
