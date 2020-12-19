With the required public hearing in the books, the Henderson County Hazard Mitigation Plan is on its way to The Texas Division of Emergency Management.
"They have to review the plan and will communicate back with us if any changes are needed," County Judge Wade McKinney said.
Hazard mitigation describes actions taken to help reduce or eliminate long-term risks caused by hazards or disasters, such as flooding, earthquakes, wildfires, landslides, or dam failure. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, hazard mitigation breaks this repetitive cycle by taking a long-term view of rebuilding and recovering following disasters.
McKinney said if the Texas Division of Emergency Management doesn't request any changes it will come back to the county for adoption as well as to all of the municipalities and other entities that have sections in the plan.
"When they adopt it, it will be sent to FEMA for finalization," McKinney said.
Although nobody spoke regarding the issue during a public hearing at the last Commissioners Court meeting, there has been considerable interest in the subject.
The county has circulated a survey of what the members of the public feel is should be included in the plan.
"We had almost 400 turned in last time I looked," McKinney said. "There's been a tremendous response from the general public."
The survey asked questions such as whether or not the resident is more concerned with natural disasters, such as tornados or man-made disasters, like substance spills or a pipeline explosion. It asked if the respondent has hazard insurance, if they are familiar with the county warning systems and if they have experienced injury or financial loss because of a disaster.
"It's a mundane process, but it has to be done to ensure the backing of FEMA anytime there's a natural disaster," McKinney said.
The 650 page plan can be viewed at the Henderson County Fire Marshal's Office in the Courthouse Annex.
