Henderson County voters will return to the polls for runoffs in May, as they have several times in recent years, with mixed results.
On May 26, Republicans decide the winner of County Commissioner Precinct 1 between Wendy Kinabrew Spivey and Keith Pryor and Precinct 4, matching Mark Richardson and Kelly Harris.
The Republican Party had a runoff in the last Primary, in 2018. Scott Tuley won the seat with 850 votes to 816 for David Connor.
There was also a runoff in 2016. Republican Chuck McHam won that one over Kevin Head, to earn a spot in the November General Election against Aleciah Sims. McHam said getting the voters back out two months after the primary was a challenge.
“I wish they had been closer, but it worked out well for me.”McHam said.
Henderson County Democrats also returned to the polls in 2016 for a statewide race. The only statewide Democratic runoff was for Railroad Commissioner, where Grady Yarbrough and Cody Garrett were the candidates.
In May of 2014, Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Geeslin kept on pace for another term when he won a runoff over Kelly Harris. Geeslin won the General Election that November over Democrat Larry West. The runoff vote was 983 to 700 for Geeslin, who held the seat until he died in December 2019.
Milburn Chaney is currently serving out Geeslin's unexpired term which would have run through December of this year.
The most protracted primary season was in 2012 when Scotty Thomas won a runoff against Ken Hayes on July 31. Republicans chose Thomas to carry the standard into the County Commissioner Precinct 1 race in November. Thomas, who outpolled Ken Hayes 880 to 780, went on to defeat Democrat David McLaun in the General Election. Thomas and Hayes survived a 4-person primary in May to make it into the runoff.
Also in the 2012 runoff, Republican Precinct 3 Constable David Grubbs defeated challenger Rick Carver by 14 votes, 654 to 640.
