Henderson County has been attracting retirees since even before Cedar Creek Reservoir and Lake Palestine became senior destinations.
A recent rating of Texas places for their attractiveness to those looking for a place to spend their leisure years ranks the county on the top end as a suitable retirement spot. Stacker newswire used a number of statistics to place the county a solid No. 17 among the 254 in the state.
The rankings are based on a variety of factors including cost of living, health care, recreation, and weather.
"When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more," the story said.
Henderson County outranked its neighbors in the Stacker study, the only one scoring in the Top 25.
Henderson County has three cities designated in the story as its top places to live. The study grades Athens and Gun Barrel City B and Seven Points B-.
Athens was one of the first cities awarded the Certified Retirement Community designation by the Texas Department of Agriculture.
Gun Barrel City and Chandler are on the Go Texan Certified Retirement Community list. Getting that designation required a rigorous application process and a retiree desirability assessment.
Gun Barrel City is a gateway to Cedar Creek Lake and only an hour away from Dallas.
Chandler benefits from Lake Palestine and the Neches River as fishing and recreational opportunities. The city is also close to Tyler's medical facilities Tyler Pounds Field Airport is only a short seven miles away. The city itself has an attractions like the Chandler Museum and Winchester Park.
