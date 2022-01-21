The Henderson County Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday was short, with bids consuming much of the conversation.
Among the items approved was a bid for a preowned padded foot roller for Precinct 1, to George P. Bane Inc. of Tyler for $84,500. The rollers are widely used in road work. According to a vendor, they use cylindrical or wheel-shaped drums studded with distinctive pads, cleats, or tips that focus much greater pressure on the areas under their “feet” than a smooth drum’s. The rollers can also mix together any layers of different kinds of soil lying under the surface.
“I was hoping to get more bids, but this was the only one and this is a piece of machinery we really need to move forward,” said Wendy Spivey, Precinct 1 Commissioner.
In addition, bids for plastic and steel culvert pipe contracts went to Hamilton Supply Co. in Tyler as the primary supplier for plastic pipes and Cowboy Headquarters in Athens as secondary. Cowboy Headquarters was chosen for steel pipes.
The fiscal year 2022 bulk fuel bid received four replies, but Commissioners voted to reject the responses and to rebid the contract. Jennifer Nicholson, who coordinates bids for the Auditor’s Office, said they did not receive responses from some who usually bid on contracts.
Commissioners also authorized payment of 2021 bills, totaling $102,716.16 and 2022 bills in the amount of $380.235.37.
On another item annual racial profiling report for the District Attorney’s office was accepted for filing purposes only. The DA only has to file a single page citing an exemption due to the fact the office does not conduct traffic stops.
Commissioners also awarded a right-of-way permit for the Edom Water Supply Corporation to bore under County Road 3300 to tie in a new line for service.
County Judge Wade McKinney returned after missing the Jan. 11 meeting. Scott Tuley, Precinct 2 Commissioner was absent Tuesday due to medical reasons.
