The Henderson County Commissioners Court, Tuesday, extended the burn ban for two more weeks.
County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg said much of the county is still extremely dry.
“Before, it was basically Precinct 1 that was bad, but now it has spread into Precinct 2 and Precinct 4,” he said. “We’re really dry.”
Renberg said the county remains above the 575 threshold on the Keetch Byrum Drought Index, which is used to determine if a burn ban is warranted.
The county average on the 800 point scale was 606 on Wednesday, with part of the county registering 698. The driest is near Cross Roads. A section of northeast Henderson County, near Chandler measured a much wetter 397.
“But, this is mainly about fuel load,” Renberg said. “It’s very significant.”
Vegetation that grew in the spring and early summer is dying and turning dry, leaving plenty on the ground to feed a fire. Recent grass fire have been spreading faster and two structures were destroyed in the past few days as a result.
Renberg said some people do not totally understand that the burn ban prohibits all open flames, such as trash in a barrel.
“You can cook in your outdoor grill, because you can close the lid on it, it’s got charcoal,” he said. “We had one start from a fire pit. Just because it has concrete and bricks stacked around it doesn’t mean those embers can’t get out into a field and start a fire. I tell people if you can see the flame, you can’t burn it.”
The Fire Marshal’s Office has been issuing warnings for outdoor burning for the past two weeks. Renberg said anyone caught now can expect a citation.
Agricultural burning is allowed during the ban.
“The public can still burn for agricultural purposes if they contact my office,” he said. “I still have to go out and make sure it’s being done safely.”
