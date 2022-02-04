Just before noon Thursday, Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney was driving on U.S. 175 near Athens checking the road conditions.
There were some slick spots, but the highway was passable.
“The farther east you go, the clearer it gets,” McKinney said.
The picture was far different from the situation in northern Kaufman County, where roads were slick and numerous wrecks were reported including an 18 wheeler that spun out on U.S. 180, turning over its trailer.
The temperature dropped into the upper 20s Thursday, but the National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory to last until 9 a.m. Winds whipping to nearly 20 miles-per-hour sent shivers into anyone not properly bundled up.
The NWS warned of the danger of hypothermia and although frozen precipitation had ceased, advised motorists to stay off the roads if possible and keep food and water in their vehicle and dress appropriately.
McKinney said he, as county emergency management director, has been sure to try to cross every T and dot every I heading into this first major winter event since the epic ice storm that hit around Valentine’s Day last February.
“We haven’t changed anything policy wise, but one thing we’ve done is start talking about it farther out from the day it was supposed to arrive,” he said.
The county has been reaching out to every entity involved in responding to potential emergency situations to be sure they were as ready as possible.
“What made last year go bad was the loss of electricity. That caused water systems and things to shut down,” McKinney said.
Henderson County avoided widespread power outages when the storm swept through.
Trinity Valley Cooperative responded to one at about 10 p.m.,Wednesday that affected 1,200 customers south of Payne Springs. The interruption was caused by a tree hitting the power line. Service was restored in just over an hour.
At 8 a.m. Friday, Oncor reported no power outages in Henderson County, although in its entire system, which serves more than 3 million customers, there were almost 8,000. Trinity Valley Electric had no outages in its system.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office lost its phone lines for a short time Thursday. The department advised residents to call a phone number to report emergencies.
McKinney said he’s learned that during emergency situations it’s important to give the public as much information as possible.
“I think today, people feel more comfortable the more information they have, even if it doesn’t change their situation,” McKinney said.
Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg is the County Emergency Management Coordinator. He reminded people to be aware of the danger of placing electric heaters too close to fabric and letting them become a fire hazard. He also said those with gas powered generators should never use them indoors due to the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Athens temperature hit its Friday morning low of 23 degrees at about 2:30 a.m., with no precipitation falling. The lowest wind chill reached overnight was 11 degrees.
The Texas Department of Transportation showed roads around Athens to be OK, but ice and snow was still on some bridges. On Friday morning, roads remained in good condition with a few exceptions. One of the largest patches that required extra caution was on U.S. 175, west of Athens at Hawn bottom, where ice was reported on the bridge there. There were several spots on Loop 7, as well.
The Mabank and Gun Barrel City areas were worse, with the Texas Department of Transportation showing ice on U.S. 175 and State Highway 334 bridges across Cedar Creek Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.