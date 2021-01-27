Henderson County's unemployment rate dropped in December as the county continues to improve from the double digit numbers recorded in the spring. The peak was 10% in April and May.
The county's December mark was 6.4% after 7.1% in November according to the monthly report released Friday from The Texas Workforce Commission. The improvement was similar to Texas where the unemployment rate for December was 7.2%, down from 8.1% in November.
"The private sector job growth we saw in December is promising," said Bryan Daniel, TWC Chairman. "TWC continues to dedicate significant resources for Texans looking for new jobs and for Texas employers working to fill open jobs."
Henderson County added a few more workers in December, from 36,742 to 36,779. The statistical improvement was fueled by a decrease in the number unemployed from 2,604 to 2,350.
The numbers are still vastly different from the end of 2019, when the December rate was 3.2%. That month only 1,180 were without jobs.
“Texas employers continue to remain steadfast as December marks the fifth consecutive month of private sector job growth, which is a testament to their hard work and dedication,” said Aaron Demerson, Commissioner Representing Employers. “As we kick off the first quarter of 2021, my office stands ready to help all employers navigate the exciting future which lays ahead! We look forward to helping Texas continue to be the best state in which to do business.”
Anyone needing work in Henderson County can contact East Texas Workforce Solutions on Murchison Street, across from the Henderson County Justice Center.
The following is a list of Henderson County's neighbors, the December 2020 rate followed by the November 2020 rate.
• Anderson, 6.0, 6.6%
• Cherokee, 8.0, 9.2%
• Ellis, 5.7, 6.3%
• Henderson, 6.4, 7.1%
• Kaufman, 6.3, 7.0%
• Navarro, 5.8, 6.3%
• Van Zandt, 6.0, 6.7%
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.