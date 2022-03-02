County decides two JP spots
By Rich Flowers
Incumbent Henderson County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Kevin Pollock is one his way to a third term while a newcomer won a tight race in Precinct 5, Tuesday.
Pollock received 1,391 votes to 649 for Jamie Fawns to retain the Precinct 2 seat in the northwest part of the county.
In Precinct 5, based in Malakoff, Tanya Estes-Norris, with 1,029 votes, defeated Stacey Norman with 978. Norman led by six after early voting was counted. Norris is originally from Trinidad, where she served on the city council and school board. Her career includes 25 years as a litigation paralegal.
Those were the only contested Henderson County JP races on primary night. Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Milton Adams was unopposed in the Republican Primary as was challenger Cornelius Hambrick on the Democratic side.
Henderson County Democrats took part in the US House District 5 election to see who will face Lance Gooden in November. Kathleen Cordelia Bailey polled 891 to 426 for Tartisha Hill. Beto O’Rourke easily led the candidates for Governor, with 91% of the Henderson County vote.
The race for Lt. Governor was tight, with county voters giving Mike Collier 36.99%, Michelle Beckley 35.33% and Carla Brailey 27.6%. Statewide, voters sent Collier and Beckley to a runoff/
For Attorney General Rochelle Mercedes Garza led with 37.53%. She also polled the most statewide and appeared headed for a runoff with Joe Jaworski.
Henderson County Republican Primary voters were strong for Governor Greg Abbott, giving him 70.3% of the vote. Allen B. West was a distant second with 12.18%.
Incumbent Lt. Governor Dan Patrick also outdistanced the pack with 76% to Trayce Bradford’s 9.53%.
Attorney General Ken Paxton had a tougher time, with 35.56%. Louis Gohmert polled well among his fellow East Texans, with 25.43% of the Henderson County vote. Statewide Paxton was headed for a runoff.
