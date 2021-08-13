With the deadline to call elections near, Henderson County ordered a special election for Nov. 2 to vote on the constitutional amendments submitted by the 87th Legislature on Tuesday.
County Judge Wade McKinney said the county action came days after Gov. Greg Abbott called a special election to Texas House District 10 involving a portion of the county. The vote will be conducted on August 31 spot vacated recently by Jake Ellzey. Ellzey resigned after winning a special election for the 6th Congressional District seat.
“Candidates have to file by Thursday,” said Paula Ludtke, Elections Administrator. “I’m assuming by Friday morning we’ll have the information.”
District 10 includes a portion of Henderson County on the west side of Cedar Creek Lake. Approximately 13,500 of the district’s residents live in Henderson County, with the other 149,610 in Ellis County. Ludtke said four Henderson County voting centers are in place to conduct the balloting.
The deadline for entities to call an election to be on the November ballot is Aug. 16. The City of Athens officially called a bond election, Monday, on a proposed bond to build a police station and voted to contract with the County Elections Office to conduct the voting and counting.
At the Tuesday meeting, Commissioners also approved:
two Texas Commission on the Arts grants totaling $675 to reimburse performance fees paid during the Library’s Summer Reading Program.
accepting the 2022-2023 biennium budget for Community Supervision Corrections Division, for filing purposes only;
contracts for property tax collections between Henderson County the cities of Athens, Brownsboro, Caney City, Chandler, Enchanted Oaks, Eustace, Frankston, Gun Barrel City, Log Cabin, Malakoff, Payne Springs, Star Harbor, Tool and Trinidad, between the county and the following school disricts, Athens, Brownsboro, Cross Roads, Eustace, Frankston, LaPoynor, Malakoff, Murchison, Trinidad and with several other taxing entities;
renewal of the 2022 County Choice Silver Retiree Medical Program and
an Interlocal Agreement with the City of Payne Springs to allow for the purchasing of road material from Henderson County.
