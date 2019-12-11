Henderson County has three candidates for the Precinct 1 Commissioners seat after the close of filing on Monday, Henderson County Republican Party Chairman Betty Holland reports.
Most of the current office holders won't be facing an opponent in Henderson County when the March election rolls around, Commissioner Precinct 1 became open when incumbent Scotty Thomas did not file for a full term after taking office following the death on Ken Hayes in 2018. Candidates for the seat are Keith Pryor, Wendy Kinabrew Spivey and Brad Skiles. No Democratic candidate filed for the office.
Candidates to fill the unexpired term of Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Geeslin, who died on December 3, have until the close of business on December 16 to enter. Holland said Kelly Harris and Anthony Ward have filed for election. There are also others who have expressed an interest in running, Holland said.
Other Republican filings submitted by the deadline on Monday include two candidates for Precinct 4 Constable. Incumbent John Floyd is challenged by Josh Rickman.
District Attorney Mark Hall announced he would not seek a second term. Former Assistant DA Jenny Palmer is the lone candidate for the seat.
Several office office holders who filed for new terms are unopposed in March. They include:
• 392nd District Court Judge R. Scott McKee
• Tax Assessor/Collector Peggy Goodall
• County Attorney Clint Davis
• County Commissioner Pct. 3 Charles "Chuck" McHam
• Constable Pct. 1 Kay Langford
• Constable Pct. 2 Mitch Baker
• Constable Pct. 3 David Grubbs
• Constable Pct. 5 Brad Miers
In state races, Republican Keith Bell filed for a second term as State Representative District 4,
Three candidates have entered for District 10, which includes a part of western Henderson County. Entered are Jake Ellzey, Ryan Pitts and Robert "Zack" Radar.
U.S. District 5 Representative Lance Gooden is unopposed in the Republican Primary.
