Henderson County voters for the Nov. 2 Constitutional Amendment Election turned out at slow pace during the first week of early balloting, Texas Secretary of State reports show.
Through the close of business Friday, a cumulative total of 595 had voted in the county. That is 1.06% of the 53,342 registered to vote. Of those who voted, 524 cast ballots in person.
Statewide, the cumulative turnout is not much better, only 1.75%
Texas’ elections are now headed by new Secretary of State John Scott, whose appointment was announced Thursday, by Gov. Greg Abbott. In addition, recently appointed Henderson County Elections Administrator Paula Ludke is conducting her first countywide voting.
Texans are voting on eight Constitutional Amendments. Many local jurisdictions around the state have choices on the ballot as well, with bond elections, council and school races and more, to decide.
Athens residents are deciding $5.5 million bond election to fund construction of a police station. If approved, the nearly 17,000-square-foot facility will be more than twice the size of the current police station and is designed to expand to serve the needs of the City for many years.
The new facility will be constructed on land owned by the City next to the old police station on North Pinkerton Street.
On Monday, Oct. 18, the first day of early voting, 28 went to the Henderson County Elections Center on Larkin Street to make their choices on the police bond proposition. The following day, the turnout dropped by one, to 27.
Voters Wednesday numbered 13, while the total bounced back to 19 Thursday.
Early voting is being conducted at the Henderson County Elections Center in Athens, the Chandler Community Center, and Lakeview Assembly of God Church in Seven Points. The hours are 8 a.m to 5 p.m.
