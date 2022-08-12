Officials are reminding residents that Henderson County is still under a burn ban and a Local Declaration of Disaster because of the drought. At this point, Henderson County is drier than 90% of other Texas counties.
Monday morning, the county’s average Keetch-Byram Drought Index was 761 with a high in the county of 776. A burn ban is suggested when the KBDI is 575. A regular burn ban was initiated in the county June 21 and then extended July 19.
The KBDI is maintained by Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Texas A&M Forest Service and is used to determine fire potential.
If you have experienced damage from this month's drought or fires, report it to the Texas Department of Emergency Management through the iSTAT damage survey.
The information provided in the survey aids emergency management officials to gain an understanding of damages that have occurred and helps officials determine if the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance, as well as identify any immediate resource needs.
The iSTAT damage survey can be filled out in English and Spanish online at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/344d59d323fd47b3bab8e8cd60b64585?field%3Aincident_id=22-0009%20Wildfire%20Outbreak%2017MAR&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
Reporting damage through the iSTAT tool is a voluntary activity and is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency. It does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.