The Henderson County Local Emergency Planning Committee on Thursday discussed the challenges of providing housing for those who've been displaced due to a disaster.
County Judge Wade McKinney, who serves as Emergency Management Director for the County said longtime sheltering following a disaster is a massive undertaking, particularly when dealing with evacuees from outside the county.
"Especially being a rural county in rural East Texas, we do not have the services that individuals who have to evacuate are accustomed to or have built their lifestyle upon," McKinney said.
Fortunately for Henderson County, McKinney said, the biggest local threat of disaster comes in the form of tornados, such as the ones that roared through the Eustace area and brought devastation to Van Zandt County in the spring of 2017. They hit a smaller area and displace fewer people than a hurricane on the Gulf Coast.
"Our disaster would be much more localized, but if you lose the electrical grid, you can lose your water treatment plant," McKinney said.
County Emergency Management Coordinator Joe Kimbrough said there is also a need to shelter pets or domestic animals that are displaced by the event.
McKinney said, when a disaster strikes, the recovery is a marathon, not a sprint. McKinney said the days when the Federal Government would "throw money" at the problem are gone. Without an abundance of recovery funds available, insurance and pre-planning are essential.
"Any money you get is tied to your mitigation plan," McKinney said.
The Henderson County Housing Program Coordinators are Jennie McCarty, Jannell Dunnington and Leslie Saunders.
The LEPC is made of members from
• Elected state and local officials
• Police, fire, civil defense, and public health professionals
• Environmental, transportation, and hospital officials
• Facility representatives
• Representatives from community groups and the media
