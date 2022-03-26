Henderson County Democrats convened for their 2022 convention Saturday at the Senior Citizens Center.
The party members reviewed proposed resolutions and selected delegates to the state convention.
County Chairman Michael Fladmark said the state convention may have as many as 12,000 delegates.
"They're always pretty exciting," he said. "What's great about this one is it's in Dallas."
The Texas Democratic Convention is set for July 14 through 16 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.
Fladmark said delegates will have a busy time and long days during the three days of the event. In addition to the general sessions, there are various caucuses to attend and the possibility of being on a committee.
Several in attendance spoke about their experiences attending previous state conventions. A recurrent theme was feeling energized by being surrounded by thousands of other people who shared their views.
One important decision to be decided at the state convention, Fladmark said, is selection of the party chairman heading into 2024, the next presidential election year.
The current chair is Gilberto Hinojosa, who has held the position since 2012 and has indicated he wants to keep the job. Others have also voiced an interest in taking the spot.
Fladmark said it's exciting that the convention will be live this year. The 2020 event was fully online.
The Henderson County Democratic allotment of delegates is based on the votes Lupe Valdez received in the 2020 election for Governor. The Democrats will send 14 in addition to Fladmark.
Fladmark said the current election year is also important as the Democrats try to win races at the state level.
"If we could get 100 more votes in Henderson County, and 100 more votes in other counties, it could make a difference in November," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.