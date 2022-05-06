Residents are faced with life threatening situations each day in Henderson County and the moments are tense until help can arrive.
The Henderson County Commissioners Court issued a proclamation, Tuesday, recognizing the ones who rush to render aid, by setting May 15 through 21 as Emergency Medical Services Week.
William Sekel of the Sons of the American Revolution, who read the proclamation said his organization honors the patriots of today on behalf of our patriot ancestors.
“With trial and error, scientific research, advances in medical care practices and more structured foundation, EMS has become what it is today and continues to advance.”
Sekel said ambulance operators were not regulated until the Texas Legislature passed an act in 1947, which required emergency ambulances to be permitted and to carry a minimum amount of first aid equipment, a traction splint and oxygen.
Major changes also came in the 60s when significant advances in trauma research, resulting from the Vietnam War, proved that well-trained non-physicians could save lives. Then in 1973, the EMS Division was created within the Texas Department of Health that provided for the development of a coordinated EMS system in Texas.
Todd Loper, Regional Director of UT Health EMS, and supervisor Jack Vance were present at the meeting, Tuesday.
County Judge Wade McKinney said he can recall when emergency calls were answered by funeral homes in vehicles without the sophisticated equipment available today. That practice ended in the 70s.
In other activity, Commissioners approved:
• refund for over-payment of taxes to two who have disabled veteran exemptions;
• an interlocal agreement with the City of Enchanted Oaks for Precinct 2 to chip seal various streets.
• authorize payment of state fees totaling $101,599.16 and
• authorize payment of regular bills totaling $190,753.24.
