The sea of red on the Northeast Texas Health District community spread map shows all counties it serves are facing substantial spread.
Henderson County had a seven-day rolling rate of 85.29. Two weeks ago the rate was 59.74.
The NET Health 7-Day Rolling Rate calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days. That answer is then divided by the population of the county, then multiplied by 100,000, and that final number is the 7-Day Rolling Rate
Henderson County added 351 cases since last Monday. Of those 282 were confirmed and 69 listed as probable. There were 1,432 active cases countywide.
Anderson County, which has usually trended lower than Henderson had 137 new cases, which included 59 confirmed and 78 probable. There were 972 total active cases within the county Thursday.
Henderson County’s fatality total remained at 365. That has not changed since Jan. 15.
Hospitalizations also increased in the region. Trauma Service Area G, which includes Henderson County, shows, 419 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in TSA-G. Of those, 99 were in ICU and 66 on ventilators.
With the spike in cases, more county residents are getting tested. As of Monday, 85,829 tests had been administered. That’s an addition of more than 5,000 from two weeks ago.
Vaccinations in the 75751 Zip Code, which contains Athens and some of the surrounding area totaled 15,265. Of the residents, 7,302 have are fully vaccinated. The numbers do not include booster shots.
NET Health COVID Vaccine Clinic is now at its new location at 815 North Spring Street, which is located directly behind the main offices at 815 North Broadway Avenue in Tyler. The COVID Vaccine Clinic operating hours are 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Vaccinations are also available at various local pharmacies.
