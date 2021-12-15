Henderson County’s COVID-19 spread remained minimal in the Northeast Texas Heath District’s last report, released Thursday, as the calendar moves into the heart of the holiday season.
In 2020, there was a major increase after Thanksgiving, so officials are keenly watching the numbers following the holiday closely this year.
The latest rolling rate for Henderson County was 8.97, more than a point below the 10 which is the low end of the moderate spread category. The previous NET Health report had Henderson County at 8.46.
One reporting date last November showed Henderson County at 29.97. That number continued to climb until a rate of above 55 in early January
As of Monday, the county has 6,568 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of fatalities was 352.
Trauma Services Area-G, a portion of East Texas with a population of just under a million had 104 hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those, 35 were in the ICU. There were 22 patients on ventilators.
That’s a big contrast from Sept. 8 when a record 188 patients were hospitalized in the area due to the virus.
Henderson County residents continue to get tested in large numbers. The total number of tests administered grew to 76,437 as of Sunday. NET Health advises residents to protect themselves and their families to get fully vaccinated for the holiday season.
The Texas Department of State Health Services still shows more Henderson County as non-vaccinated than those who have received a shot.
The percentage of the county population, age 5 and older, who have been vaccinated is 45.64%, Individuals who are fully vaccinated account for 40.33%. The numbers are much higher for those 65 and older, at 67.66%.
Vaccinations are available at several locations including various pharmacies and the NET Health headquarters in Tyler.
