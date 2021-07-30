The Henderson County COVID-19 spread is now in nearing the highest range according to data released on Thursday from Net Health.
The county spread rate of 34.53 fell just short of the threshold for substantial spread, which is 35. The rate was a huge leap from the 12.43 the previous week.
“We need to continue to be cautious, maintain social distancing and get vaccinated,” County Judge Wade McKinney said.
Moderate spread is defined as “sustained transmission with confirmed exposure within congregate settings and potential for rapid increases in cases.”
County Judge Wade McKinney said residents have stepped up vaccinations amid the reports of increased cases.
A total of 40,326 doses had been administered to Henderson County residents at the last report. Of those receiving vaccines, 33% had at least one dose, while almost 27% had both.
“Good news is the percentage of those 65 and older who’ve been vaccinated has really improved,” McKinney said.
Three of the seven counties serviced by Net Health are in substantial spread. Smith County had the highest at 64.39.
Henderson County had recorded 6,231 confirmed COVID cases through Wednesday. Wednesday alone accounted for 33 new cases. The Texas Department of State Health Services shows 198 accumulative Henderson COVID deaths.
McKinney said the Trauma Service Area-G, which includes Henderson County had experienced a growth of 200 COVID patients in recent weeks. The count on Wednesday was 206, the highest number since February. The number had dropped to 56 on April 8.
McKinney said indications are, the current spike in cases may peak in October.
There are several avenues for receiving vaccines. They’re offered at the Net Health headquarters on North Broadway Street in Tyler and special clinics, McKinney said a substantial percentage of county residents had received their doses one of the local pharmacies.
Anyone seeking a vaccination can still go to the Net Health website or the Henderson County site. There is no cost for the vaccinations. Net Health asks for a health insurance card to cover incidentals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.