COVID-19 cases are coming back in abundance in the area served by the Northeast Texas Health District.
The newest report Thursday shows all seven counties in the district with substantial COVID spread. Henderson County had a seven-day rolling rate of 59.74. The county was only measuring 14.50 on Dec. 28.
The NET Health 7-Day Rolling Rate calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days. That answer is then divided by the population of the county, then multiplied by 100,000, and that final number is the 7-Day Rolling Rate
Henderson County added 208 cases since Monday. Of those, 122 were confirmed and 86 listed as probable. There are 511 active cases.
Anderson County, which has usually trended lower than Henderson had 149 new cases, which included 29 confirmed and 120 probable. There were 365 total active cases within the county Thursday.
Henderson County’s fatality total grew to 357, up three from last week.
Hospitalizations also increased in the region. Trauma Service Area G, which includes Henderson County, shows, hospitalizations grew from 4.62% of hospital capacity on Dec. 27 to to 9.36% on Thursday.
At the time of the update, there were 234 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in TSA-G. Of those 52 were in ICU beds and 40 on ventilators.
“This whole thing is about hospital capacity,” County Judge McKinney said. “COVID, be it the original, be it delta, be it omicron, all puts a strain on the system.”
Variants of COVID-19 are now causing health officials the most concern. State Health Services shows during the week that ended Christmas Day, omicron accounted for 90% of the cases. The original strain that hit in early 2020 is no longer detected.
Testing numbers for Henderson County grew to 80,156, this week. Vaccinations passed 40% of those age 5 and over fully vaccinated. The over 65 group scored better, at 67%.
NET Health COVID Vaccine Clinic is now at its new location at 815 N. Spring St. in Tyler, which is located directly behind the main offices at 815 N. Broadway Ave. The COVID Vaccine Clinic operating hours are 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Vaccinations are also available at various local pharmacies.
