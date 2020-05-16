Taxing entities will soon begin crunching budget numbers and settling on tax rates and the Henderson County Tax Assessor Collector will be handling collections for about three dozen of them.
Commissioners Court approved contracts with each of the school districts and municipalities on Tuesday.
Tax Assessor Peggy Goodall said some of the school districts spill over into more than one county. Mabank, Kemp and Brownsboro and Trinity Valley Community College are all multi-county districts.
"We collect for the Henderson County part," Goodall said.
By state law, the county tax office is required to collect for any local entity that requests the service.
The county also collects for Athens Municipal Water Authority and lesser known entities like the Lake View Management and Development District and Henderson County Levee District No. 3. Although the county tax office sends out the bill, the money collected is diverted back to the taxing entity.
The property owners receive their tax statements in one envelope with the charge from each entity that assesses tax on their properties listed.
The consolidated tax statement, listing all of the entities on one bill, makes it easier for the taxpayer. They can do it with one transaction. Once the county tax rate is set in September, the preparation of the statements begins. They are delivered to the taxpayers in October and are due for payment at the end of January.
Commissioners Court also extended the COVID-19 Emergency Declaration for an additional three weeks, expiring on June 2. The declaration differs from the previous document by eliminating the fines or confinement for violations of the emergency orders. The Declaration matches the one issued by Governor Greg Abbott.
On another item, Commissioners voted to refund about $47,000 to a business for overpayment of taxes. The refund follows a settlement with Walgreens, of a disputed tax amount.
Commissioners also authorized payment of bills totaling $322,776.53.
