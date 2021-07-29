The Henderson County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to allow the Sheriff’s Office to enter into a contract for mental evaluations.
Commissioners approved using Dr. Phillip R. Taft and Associates for Mental Health Services in the jail for two more years. The Corsicana-based practice has served the county for the past four years and also contracts with Navarro and Ellis Counties.
“This is the contract you’ve heard me speak of a number of times that actually went into effect after we had finished our budget and the state made some changes,” County Judge Wade McKinney said.
The county was left scrambling to comply with the state requirement and rework the budget to add funding for the service.
The terms of the contract remain $72,000 annually, plus $200 for each evaluation.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Mark Richardson said because of the special nature of the service, the county is not required to put it out for bids.
McKinney said Dr. Taft has provided outstanding service for the county. HCSO Major David Faught said the sheriff’s office has also been pleased with Dr. Taft’s work.
In recent years, meeting the inmate's mental-health needs has been increasingly more demanding for county jails. The Texas Commission on Jail Standards reports more than 40% of bookings into county jails were for individuals who were an exact or probable match for individuals who have also received state mental-health services.
TCJS requires that if the answers to questions on a screening form filled out on the prisoner at booking indicate mental-health issues, sheriff's officials must notify a magistrate within 72 hours that they are in custody.
In other action, Commissioners voted:
to approve transferring a metal detector from inventory to the Sheriff’s Department;
to approve an amendment and additional policies to the Henderson County Personnel Policy Manual;
to set a speed limit of 30 miles-per-hour for County Road 4616, located in Precinct 4;
to set a No Thru Truck route on County Road 4616, located in Precinct 4 and
to authorize payment of bills totaling $448,157.56.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.