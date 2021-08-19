The Henderson County Commissioners Court, Tuesday, renewed agreements with two organizations that have had long-term relationships with the county.
Commissioners voted to maintain membership in the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force and authorized a grant to continue the Meals on Wheels ministry that serves thousands of meals each year in the county.
The county joined the Drug Enforcement Task Force 2013. Through the years, HCSO membership has resulted in several arrests of drug offenders manufacturing and dealing in Henderson County.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said his department has a detective assigned to the task force, who works out of the Tyler office.
“We have investigators here that work offenses like this,” Hillhouse said. “Whenever they conduct investigations here and get information, we can go up the chain and get the DEA and our investigator over there and they can go further outside of Henderson County and the State of Texas. It’s a very good program to be involved with.”
According to DEA, the partnership is designed to create joint investigations with state and federal agencies, bridging the gap between these agencies to better prosecute modern-day criminal organizations.
Wayne Nutt is the investigator representing the county in the DEA.
For several years, the county had its own drug task force which successfully brought down the highly publicized number of methamphetamine labs. The county task force disbanded in 2009.
The Meals on Wheels program is offered in conjunction with the East Texas Council of Governments and the Texas Department of Agriculture. It is based in Tyler.
“This program is run out of the Senior Citizens Building where they have the distribution of the meals,” County Judge Wade McKinney said. “The workers come in, get them and spread them throughout the county.”
Volunteers do most of the work picking up and delivering the meals.
According to the Council on Aging in Henderson County, Meals on Wheels provides a hot meal every weekday to eligible older adults in Henderson County. Meals on Wheels clients receive important social interaction with caring volunteers. These visits, which also serve as a regular wellness checks, often turn into lasting friendships.
“The program has been very much needed and very much appreciated over the years,” McKinney said.
