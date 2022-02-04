The Henderson County Commissioners Court gave the go-ahead for Sheriff Botie Hillhouse to enter an agreement with the SPCA of Texas to provide an animal cruelty investigator for the Sheriff’s Office.
Hillhouse said the number of such cases have been growing and increasing the time spent investigating them.
“They have this in some other counties and they wanted to assist us with animal cruelty issues,” he said.
The HCSO has three animal control deputies who answered about 1,700 calls last year. Those include everything from investigating bites to picking up strays.
“Between the three, we actually conducted 246 animal control specific cases,” Hillhouse said,
Cases that involve animal hoarders are time consuming for HCSO officers.
Under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding, the new investigator will work in Henderson County five days per week, paid by the SPCA, but under the sheriff’s supervision. The investigator will come at no cost to the county
On another item, after executive session, Commissioners voted to present an agreement to Kaufman County for repairs on County Road 4044 that has been the subject of a more than century old dispute between the two counties.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Wendy Spivey entered a motion to present a Rule 11 agreement that states her precinct will provide labor and equipment and Kaufman County will pay for the materials for the repairs.
In other action commissioners voted to:
• allow the purchase of an open records management software service at a cost of $8,500 per year;
• approve an agreement between the county and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to continue to provide educational services and extension agents.
• approve a refund request for tax over-payments by the County Tax Assessor/Collector totaling $31,228.34.
• approve an amendment to the existing contract with Southern Health Partners for inmate medical services, replacing a nurse position with a medical technician;
• approve a contract with Interstate Batteries for Precincts 1, 3 and 4 to have batteries available on-site under consignment, with the county only charged for batteries used in its equipment;
• authorize payment of fourth-quarter state fees totaling $117,136.83 and
• authorize payment of fiscal year 2021 bills totaling $43,196.68.
• authorize payment of fiscal year 2022 bills in the amount of $249,745.91.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.