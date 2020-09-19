Henderson County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to extend the hours a nurse will be available at the detention center.
The county will amend the contract with Southern Health Partners for the change to 24 hours per-day. The new contract goes into effect Oct. 16. Money for the increased hours has been included in the 2021 budget.
“It’s something that is well needed,” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said. “When the nurses aren’t there, the jailers have to call an on-call nurse or run the inmate to the hospital.”
Hillhouse said HCSO has to take about four inmates to the hospital per week during the overnight hours.
“This will save a lot of time and keep everybody in-house.”
Hillhouse said HCSO has had a contract with Southern Health Partners since 2010. The county was one of the last jails of its size that was not under the 24 plan.
Another agenda item involving the Sheriff’s Office involved approval of renewing the county’s affiliation with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The investigator representing the county is based in the Tyler office of the Dallas division,
“Last month, they were able to assist us with apprehending one of the largest drug dealers here in Henderson County,” Hillhouse said. “In the last five months he put over 60,000 kilograms of methamphetamine on our streets of Henderson County.”
A kilogram is about 2.2 pounds.
Wayne Nutt is the investigator working with Henderson County on the task force. The county pays his salary while the DEA picks up any overtime costs up to $17,000.
Hillhouse said the county was involved with the DEA task force for several years, then rejoined recently to take advantage of the program that helps with drug cases in a 10-county area.
In other activity Commissioners approved payment of bills totaling $567,183.89.
