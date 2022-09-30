On the same day that Henderson County Commissioners approved a $1.4 million payment for UT Health Athens from American Rescue Plan Act Funds for COVID-19, they also heard about a way to ensure Medicaid money remains available for the hospital.
The law firm of Gjerset & Lorenz gave Commissioners a presentation Tuesday on the possibility of forming a Local Provider Participation Funds district to help UT Health Athens get Medicaid funds.
Local governmental agencies – like the county – use LPPFs to deposit mandatory payments from hospitals to send an intergovernmental transfer to the Health and Human Services Commission. This money acts as a match to allow the hospital to draw down Medicaid funds.
In the case of the proposed LPPF, for example, $18.6 million from the hospitals could turn into $40 million in federal payments.
“Healthcare is such a cornerstone of any community and we’re very blessed in Henderson County to have the type of health providers here. That is not common throughout the state for a county of our size,” Judge Wade McKinney said.
“These programs are very important in ensuring that our local hospital will continue to be able to provide the services – not only for those who have insurance or Medicare, but also for those who are less fortunate.”
Attorney Jared Konczal from Gjerset & Lorenz told Commissioners that 25 to 30% of the patients seen at UT Health Athens are indigent and that the medicaid payments are important to help the hospital offset those costs.
Until recently, an LPPF in Smith County has covered our local hospital, however two factors are expected to make that situation untenable in the near future. First, the governmental health emergency from the pandemic is expected to end in 2023. That will stop some funding for the hospitals. Second, the Smith County LPPF is reaching its ceiling for funding.
The proposed LPPF would be unique in that it would be the first to include multiple counties.
According to the rules, an LPPF must include more than one hospital. That would leave Henderson County on the outside for these Medicaid funds because the county only has one official hospital. However, there is also a rule allowing multiple counties to join together to form one LPPF district.
The proposal would group Henderson County with Lamar and Hopkins counties, which both also have only one hospital.
If approved, this would be the first multi-county LPPF in the state.
Approving the LPPF will be a process and will include getting Commissioners from all three counties to agree. There will also have to be a governing board established to oversee the district.
Approval is not expected until Spring of 2023.
