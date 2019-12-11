A public hearing is set for December 17 for Henderson County officials to discuss the success of Vote Centers, used for the first time locally in the November Constitutional Amendment Election.
At the Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday, County Judge Wade McKinney said the use of vote centers, which allows voters to cast ballots at any box in the county, reversed the trend from most voters turning out early to the biggest turnout on election day.
"Voters came out to test the system to see how it was going to work," Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez said.
The hearing will be at 9:15 a.m., during the regular commissioners meeting.
The hearing is one of the required steps for the county to be able to use vote centers on a permanent basis.
After the hearing, information will be sent to the state for review. According to the Texas Secretary of State, following one election under the program, a county may apply for “successful” status with the Secretary of State and continue to use countywide election precinct polling places in subsequent elections. To apply for “successful” status, the Secretary of State must not have received any complaints that have been supplemented with evidence with respect to the county using countywide precincts in an election. The county commissioner’s court must then hold a public hearing on the use of countywide precincts.
After the hearing, the county judge will submit a letter requesting “successful” designation to the Secretary of State along with the recording or transcript of the public hearing. The Secretary of State will review the transcript or recording; reports of the county’s elections using the program to confirm the county met the requirements of the Code; and voter turnout data for elections using the program. The data will be compared with turnout in previous elections held without use of the program to determine whether use of the program caused a substantial reduction in voter turnout.
In other action, Commissioners voted to:
• contract with the OAG for the FY 2020 Statewide Automated Victim Notification Service, SAVNS Grant Award;
• contract with APPRISS for the maintenance of FY 2020 Statewide Automated Victim Notification Service Data;
• set a public hearing for 9:10 a.m. on December 31 to close Jill Street in the Forest Grove Subdivision in Precinct 3.
• authorize payment of bills, totaling $482,940.28
