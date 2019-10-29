The Henderson County Commissioners Court voted on Tuesday to accept a road in Precinct 3 into the county maintenance system and a check to go toward payment for repairs.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Chuck McHam said the road needing work is Peal Cutoff in Sportsman's Paradise, a subdivision off Farm-to-Market Road 315 near Lake Palestine.
McHam said the work will be done on 820 feet of roadway. The donation check from the Sportsman's Paradise Property Owners Association is for $9,800. The money is for materials to repair the road. Henderson County Precinct 3 will provide labor and equipment.
In other action, Commissioners voted to grant Rhonda L. Robertson, her heirs and assigns, an easement on land described as approximately .12 acres of land situated in the Thomas Tuton Survey, located in Precinct 1.
Other actions by the Commissioners include:
• approval of the transfer of two Dymo label printers to the JP 5 and Precinct 1 offices,
• accept the Henderson County Emergency Services District No. 3 financial statement and
• authorize payment of bills totaling $206,332.50.
The relatively short agenda was followed by a lengthy executive session on the subject of litigation. No action was taken after the session.
