Athens used a healthy May sales tax allocation to pull ahead of 2020 figures for the year, as most Henderson County cities are tracking above last year’s numbers.
Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar is sending Athens a check for $710,457, a 35.2% improvement over last may. Those numbers leave the city at $2,732,143 for 2021, which is 4.99% better than a year ago.
Hegar announced is sending cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.06 billion in local sales tax allocations for May, 28.4% more than in May 2020 and 21.9 percent more than in May 2019.
Last year, the May allocation, based on collections in March reflected the shutdowns on many businesses due to COVID-19 restrictions. Athens had a 5% smaller allocation than in 2019.
The county’s second largest municipality, Gun Barrel City, gets a check for $556,633, a leap of 38.91% over last year. For 2021 to date, GBC is 16.22% ahead of 2020.
Chandler’s gain for May was 35.42% leaving the city 24.25% better than last year through the fifth month.
Double digit improvements were the norm for the remainder of the county, as well. Seven Points improved by 64.21%, Berryville with 63.24% and Tool, which had a tax increase to help fuel the numbers, with a 165.57% gain.
Even Poynor, which had been tracking behind the 2020 pace, was up by 48.62% in May pulling within $15 of 2020 for the year-to-date.
BOX:
The following chart is a list of Henderson County municipalities, followed by their May 2021 sales tax allocation, the May 2020 allocation, rate of change, 2021 year to date, 2020 year to date and rate of change.
Athens
$710,457.02
$520,396.39
36.5%
$2,732,143.15
$2,602,080.98
5.00%
Berryville
$2,885.43
$1,767.51
63.2%
$12,161.79
$8,658.73
40.4%
Brownsboro
$34,740.75
$23,098.70
50.4%
$138,134.68
$107,364.03
28.6%
Caney City
$9,625.43
$9,090.62
5.8%
$32,134.03
$31,922.96
0.6%
Chandler
$106,665.72
$78,766.57
35.4%
$432,211.00
$347,851.96
24.2%
Coffee City
$20,469.31
$22,816.60
-10.2%
$103,465.37
$92,227.67
12.1%
Eustace
$14,917.08
$11,846.57
25.9%
$58,286.42
$52,413.24
11.2%
Gun Barrel City
$556,633.60
$400,710.35
38.9%
$2,065,237.31
$1,776,908.40
16.2%
Log Cabin
$5,946.26
$4,617.80
28.7%
$22,152.78
$18,317.71
20.9%
Malakoff
$65,230.04
$48,236.59
35.2%
$252,550.00
$214,724.58
17.6%
Murchison
$16,104.26
$32,173.43
-49.9%
$67,780.61
$65,683.54
3.2%
Payne Springs
$16,082.27
$12,753.73
26.0%
$66,771.74
$54,781.13
21.9%
Poynor
$1,645.30
$1,106.98
48.6%
$5,966.28
$5,981.40
-0.2%
Seven Points
$76,901.41
$46,829.34
64.2%
$294,660.51
$229,906.78
28.16%
Tool
$29,463.47
$11,094.23
165.5%
$115,410.69
$47,458.79
143.2%
Trinidad
$13,431.95
$14,988.09
-10.3%
$59,933.43
$88,631.87
-32.3%
