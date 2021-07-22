The Henderson County Commissioners Court awarded the onsite sewer inspector bid for the next two years on Tuesday.
Danny Wilson was chosen from three trying for the Onsite Sewage Facility Inspector position, which has grown into a full time job.
“From my perspective, part-time won’t work,” County Judge Wade McKinney said. “I have concerns about someone far away being able to work with our vendors and be able to work with the quantity of permits.”
James Bailey, who recently announced he is retiring from the job, said its demands have been growing in the past couple of years due a dramatic increase in construction in the county. New homes and businesses need sewage facilities, and by law they have to pass inspection.
“I get phone calls every day with questions about septic systems,” Bailey said.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Mark Richardson thanked Bailey for his improvements in the inspection service since he took over the job.
“I think you set a good platform for what needs to be done,” Richardson said. “Hopefully, we can put somebody in your position to help keep the good work that you have been doing.”
Richardson said Bailey was good at keeping things filed and was quick to answer any question the Commissioners might have.
In other action Commissioners voted to move a Sheriff’s Office employee into a Step 6 position on the pay scale. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said that employee has been a patrol deputy and now is taking the Radio Technical position created when the county purchased a new radio system.
The deputy will remain a Certified Peace Officer and will still be available to be used in that role when needed.
Commissioners also approved:
• a right-of-way permit on County Road 1208, requested Crescent Heights Water Supply Corporation to put in a water meter;
• a Eustace ISD lot resale deed in Hidden Hills subdivision, Precinct 2 and
• payment of $675,635.75 in bills.
