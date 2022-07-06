Last weekend was full of celebrating our nation’s independence with food, fireworks, parades, history, air shows, and tons of fun!
On Friday, a crowd of all ages enjoyed the Declaration of Independence being read by members of the Henderson County Bar Association and then the musical stylings of Zane Faulhaber playing the National Anthem on his electric guitar.
Fireworks lit up the sky in a grand fashion at Athens Life Fellowship Friday evening and Saturday the air over Cedar Creek Lake was filled with all sorts of aerial performances.
Many other events took place over the weekend also, such as a patriotic concert at the Athens United Methodist Church and the Ben Wheeler 4th and July celebration.
Bradley Street continued their annual parade tradition on Monday where the 26th year of this event took place with lots of family and friends.
