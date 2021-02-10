Improving numbers in the percentage of hospital beds used for COVID-19 patients will allow Henderson County to lighten restrictions on capacity of restaurants and businesses.
On Friday, TSA-G reported hospitalization rates have remained under the 15% mark for the required seven consecutive days. Through the weekend the rate continued to decrease. As of Monday, hospitals in the service area were down to 11.71% of capacity, less than half of the peak on Jan. 10 when the reading was 25.43%.
Governor Greg Abbott’s GA-32, issued in October defined areas with high hospitalizations as “any Trauma Service Area that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID‑19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15%.”
TSA-G also includes Anderson, Cherokee and Van Zandt among the counties in its boundaries. Its largest population centers are in Smith and Gregg Counties.
In TSA-G, the total number of hospitalizations was 372 on Sunday. That’s the lowest number since Nov. 20, before Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays contributed to the spiking totals.
Reaching the seven day threshold of 15% or below hospitalizations means the county can return to the restrictions that were in effect for early December.
Businesses that had been limited to no more than 50% will now be able to operate up to 75% of their total capacity.
On Monday Texas Health and Human Services reported Henderson Count with 5151 cases; 3324 recovered. The death toll remained at 132. Athens: 1had accumulated 1,964 cases with 35 deaths.
The county was working 1,833 active cases on Friday, slightly less than the 1,879 on Jan. 10.
The last Henderson County death was reported on Jan. 31.
Meanwhile, the county continues to see an increase in the number of residents tested for the virus. The last report, on Friday, showed 29,909 total tests administered.
