Although it was minus the individuals who usually show up to witness such occasions, the Henderson County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, issued proclamations to alert the public to prevalence of child abuse and sexual assault cases.
April was declared Sexual Assault Awareness Month as well as Child Abuse Awareness Month.
"Some may wonder if in situation of our current circumstances we would continue this," County Judge Wade McKinney said. "These are all still important manners that need to brought to our attention and not be forgotten."
Particularly alarming to the court was the 406 Henderson County child abuse cases in 2019.
"It's amazing to me that there are 67,000 Texas children who are confirmed victims," Precinct 4 Commissioner Milburn Chaney said. "I'd like to thank the services that have a very difficult job."
Precinct 3 Commissioner Chuck McHam said with schools closed and children spending more time at home, the exposure of some of the students to abuse intensifies.
"It's important that we don't forget about them," McHam said.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, scheduled each year to raise public awareness about sexual violence and educate communities on how to prevent it.
"This crime occurs far to frequently, goes unreported far too often and leaves long lasting emotional and physical scars," McKinney read in the proclamation.
Statistics show one in five women and one in 67 men will be raped at some point in their lives.
In other action, Commissioners approved:
• issuing a cell phone for the County Treasurer's office;
• purchase of a Fujitsu fi-7140 scanner for Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 to be purchased with money from from the JP Technology Fund in the amount of $640.
• authorized payment of 2019 bills totaling $1,174.58 and
• authorized 2020 bills totaling $287,604.63.
The meeting was once again conducted without an in-person audience, but was streamed live.
Before adjourning Chaney thanked the local restaurants for continuing to offer drive through service during the current closures of their dining rooms due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
