The Henderson County Commissioners Court passed a resolution Tuesday for a re-sale of properties acquired by the county due to unpaid taxes.
Elizabeth Vaughn of McCreary, Veselka, Bragg & Allen, P.C. said there are 12 accounts that were bid in-trust through December 2021. These are properties that have previously failed to sell.
"The sale will be the first Tuesday in June," Vaughn said.
County Judge Wade McKinney commented that this is a small number, compared with previous years.
This year's list is quite different from a sale in June 2016, when an auction on the Henderson County Courthouse steps netted $165,000 in delinquent taxes on the sale of 58 properties.
"It is a relatively small number and there were non that were bid in-trust in March," Vaughn said. "It's remarkable what's going on right now."
The low number is an indicator that interest in Henderson County properties is increasing.
"Our resolution says there is no minimum bid required on these," Vaughn said. "We'll set the bid at 10% of the adjudged value, but I suspect it will go higher. Most everything has been, not just in Henderson County, but in all of the areas I practice in."
Vaughn is the attorney responsible for the day-to-day supervision and direction of the delinquent tax collection program.
Each year’s property taxes are due Jan. 31. Those not paid by July 1 are considered delinquent and are referred to the law firm to begin the collection process. MVBA does not charge the county a fee for its service, but is allowed to keep a percentage of the total collected.
The amount of the opening bid is set out for each tract, and the bidding must start at that figure or higher, and sums less than the given figure cannot be accepted. The minimum bid amount includes taxes which were delinquent at the date of judgment. This does not include the current tax year. Purchasers will be required to pay all taxes which accrued subsequent to the date of judgment.
In other action, Commissioners approved a right-of-way permit for Bethel Ash Water Supply to bore under County Road 3700 for service to a residence and payment of regular bills totaling $315,815.78.
Other than the tax sale item discussion, the Tuesday meeting was short, with a workshop that followed on employee health insurance and a matter related to subdivision development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.