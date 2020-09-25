Mark Richardson told the Athens Kiwanis members Tuesday he'll wear the term interim commissioner until the votes are cast in the Precinct 4 race in November. Richardson is a veteran around the precinct headquarters in LaRue. He won the Republican runoff in July, after sitting as the top vote-getter in the crowded March Primary. He told the Kiwanis in attendance at Tilo's Cuisine that he worked at the precinct for almost 20 years under Commissioners Jerry West and Ken Geeslin. He became interim after the sudden passing of Geeslin last December. "I'm still learning about the things at the Courthouse," Richardson said. The Commissioners meet once a week to handle the business of the county. That takes in a lot of responsibilities. Not the least of all the budget sessions in the summer. Richardson said COVID-19 hasn't had that much impact on his Precinct 4 operations. "The rain has had more effect," Richardson said. Several storms in the summer have brought downpours in a time of year when dry hot air is usually ideal for working on roads. Ricardson said a bridge washed out in July and had to be replaced at a cost of $50,000. Gophers digging under a road can cause a lot of damage. Richardson said a gullywasher like we saw in July can turn a trail into a gaping hole. Then a heavy vehicle will drive over it and cave in the pavement. That's an expensive problem for the precinct crew to repair. Damage has caused the need for base repair on County Road 4343. Fixing it was made easier by a new process in which a substance called CKD is injected into the road, creating a concrete base. Richardson said the Precinct headquarters is a place for residents to take solid waste materials. Electronic recycling is also available there. The revenues from the landfill are roughly equal to the expense of running it, Richardson said. The plan is for it to be cost neutral. Last year, money made from the landfill totaled only about $4,500.
County business Kiwanis topic
- By Rich Flowers rflowers@athensreview.com
