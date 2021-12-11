A longstanding border dispute between Kaufman and Henderson Counties continues, after the Kaufman County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to continue to pursue its lawsuit concerning a portion of the dividing line.
The Kaufman County Commissioners discussed the matter in executive session, then voted to proceed with the suit without further discussion.
The debate concerns whether the county line runs straight or dips to the south along the road, which appears on some maps as County Road 4044.
“I don’t know what they talked about in executive session, but my guess is they’re exploring what they would or would not be willing to do in entering some sort or interim agreement,” said Clint Davis, Henderson County Attorney.
Kaufman County Judge Hal Richards notified Henderson County Dec. 21, 2020 that the boundary of the road, northwest of Seven Points would be recognized as a straight-line boundary effective Jan. 1, 2021. A resolution was adopted by the Kaufman County Commissioners Court to that effect. The Kaufman County view places a small notch of territory in Henderson County.
Richards’ letter to Henderson County stated that Kaufman County is requesting any impacted entity make the necessary changes to ensure the official boundary between Kaufman and Henderson county is as reflected in the official records of the General Land Office and the boundary statutes.
At the time, Davis said he would have liked to have seen more communication between the counties before the letter was sent.
Davis said Friday no court dates have been set for the suit and talks are continuing to try to resolve the 130-year-old dispute.
“I don’t believe there are any court settings or are any anticipated in the near future,” Davis said. “We have been in meetings with Kaufman County’s attorneys and we have some more meetings coming trying to see if we can enter into some sort of interim agreement about the maintenance of the county road.”
