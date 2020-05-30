The Texas Demographics Center report on characteristics and trends, released this spring shows the gender pay gap for male and female workers in the state.
Texas has a pay gap of .81. Men had a median wage of $49,414, while women made $40,236.
Henderson County, with a .69 rating and its neighbors, were below the average for female pay, while Dallas County, with a gap of .84 rated better.
The unadjusted gender pay gap is the median individual female earnings as a percentage of male earnings. In other words, women who work in Henderson County generally make around .6859% of what men do.
According to the Census Bureau's American Community Survey Henderson County's gap was about equal to Smith County. Cherokee County had the best rate in the region at .75.
Differences can be attributed to number of hours worked, occupations chosen, education and job experience. Others could be discrimination or unwillingness to negotiate pay. According to the study, exactly how much to attribute to the various factors is hard to say.
It is also worth noting that the 36% of men and 50% of women ages 16 and over that did not have earnings were not included in the calculation.
The breakdown of workers per industry show 10% of Henderson County female workers were in the health care and social assistance industries, while only 3% of the men had that kind of job. The percentage of jobs in the field is about normal compared to the US average, according to the survey.
Construction accounted for 9% of the men employed, but only 1% of the females. That's rated high compared to the rest of the nation.
The breakdown of manufacturing jobs was 9% of the males and 3% of the females. That's a little lower than the national average.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.