The Henderson County Commissioners Court on Tuesday voted to support Keep Athens Beautiful in tire and electronic grant applications and issued a resolution to that effect.
"Tires are a huge problem," Keep Athens Beautiful Executive Director Carol Morton said.
The tire recycling grant is offered by the Piney Woods Resource and Conservation Development, while the electronic grant is through Commodity Recycling Solutions.
Morton said KAB has scheduled a tire recycling event for September 21. There will be two semi-trucks in the judicial building parking lot that morning.
"We'll have a count of the tires and once the trucks are filled, we can't take any more," Morton said.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse will help with labor that day.
"Those tires are heavy," Morton said.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Scotty Thomas said he did something similar a few years ago in his precinct and had a huge response.
"People just came from everywhere," Thomas said.
Commissioners authorized a $3,300 payment to KAB in support of the tire and electronic recycling grant applications. The money will be used as a match should KAB be awarded the grant.
The money will be taken from the county Sanitation fund.
The electronic recycling is also needed in the county, Morton said and there are many people in the county with large televisions that need to be removed.
The county also has electronic recycling available at Commissioner Ken Geeslin's Precinct 4 headquarters in Larue. There is no charge for the service.
In other action, Commissioners voted to allow the Sheriff's Office to renew their agreement with the Drug Enforcement Agency Dallas Field Office. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said although the agreement is with the Dallas office, the agent who works with Henderson County is based in Tyler.
"It's a great program and since we started doing it again last year they've conducted many investigations in Henderson County," Hillhouse said.
Commissioners also approved:
• the sale of a 1996 Ford dump truck to the City of Star Harbor for $10,000;
• payment of bills totaling $309,079.91 and
• the tax resale of various lots in the Eustace Independent School District.
