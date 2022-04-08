With crimes against children increasing, the Henderson County Commissioners Court proclaimed April Child Abuse and Awareness Month Tuesday.
Leslie Saunders of the Henderson County HELP Center said during her 21 years with the organization, she has seen the number of cases more than double, from less than 200 to 438.
"Is child abuse and neglect a huge issue here? Absolutely," Saunders said. "But we're getting more prevention and information out there, so more people are reporting and that's hopefully why those numbers are going up."
Maggie's House is the first step in the investigation into child abuse and neglect, Saunders said. Children come there to tell their stories of abuse in a safe environment. Medical care givers and on-site counseling are also available there.
"It's just a wrap-around service for all of those children we provide services to," Saunders said.
District Attorney Jenny Palmer said she appreciates what Maggie's House does. A small child had to testify in a trial last week and was helped by many individuals representing various agencies.
"You really got a chance to see how that collaboration came together to help an 8-year-old testify at a trial," Palmer said. "I think we are working toward great things."
Henderson County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Kevin Halbert said they have a great working relation center with the Help Center and the East Texas Crisis Center.
"It's hard to imagine we're multiple and separate agencies because we sometimes work as one" Halbert said.
"There are special people God put on this earth to do this," Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Tuley said.
A formal reading of the proclamation and a reception were conducted at Maggie's House at noon.
Commissioners also voted:
Saunders said Henderson County putting together a task force to fight child abuse is something rare for a county this size.
• to appoint Angel Roberts, of Eustace, to the Child Welfare Board;
• to allow Precinct 4 to work on a roadway in the New York Cemetery and;
• authorized payment of bills totaling, $497,407.89.
