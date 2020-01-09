A request from the Crescent Heights Water Supply Corporation for the Henderson County Commissioners Court to back its request for funding to expand its water system won approval Tuesday.
Karla Tharp is operations manager or the utility which has been in operation since 1965. She told Commissioners that growth in the area around Farm-to-Market Roads 59 and 753 has created a need for upgrades to the system.
"They're areas where in the past they've used water well systems," Tharp said. "Their systems are drying up and they're reaching out for community water. We don't have a lot of our lines that extend out to this area."
Tharp said Crescent Heights would like to extend the water lines to help alleviate the problem and prepare for growth.
The grants are for a value up to $275,000 and require a local match of a percentage of the total.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Scotty Thomas said the county support would be the first step in getting the grant, which will be awarded in 2021.
"In the past the county has supported other water supply corporations through the Community Development Block Grant," County Judge Wade McKinney said.
The recipients of the grants are chosen through a scoring system, McKinney said. It has been several years since a grant has gone to a Henderson County water supply company. That was Bethel Ash
"Because of that, Henderson County is allotted five extra points because of the elapsed time since it last participated."
In other action, two members of the Henderson County Library Advisory Board were reappointed to new terms. Members can serve a maximum of two, three-year terms. The members granted re-appointment were Rachel Cox and Sherry Childress.
items also approved by the commissioners include:
• a right-of-way permit for the Leagueville Water Supply Corporation to bore under County Road 3600,
• payment for bills totaling $225,638.58.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.