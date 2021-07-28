The decrease in Henderson County gas prices wasn’t big on on Monday, but at least it was pointed in the right direction for motorists who want to take advantage of the waning summer vacation season.
The average price for a gallon of unleaded in Henderson County, on Monday, was $2.88.2. That’s a slight drop from $2.90 on July 1,according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports taken from 150,000 gas stations across the country.
The national average on Monday, was $3.14 per gallon. That’s a drop of 2.9 cents from the previous week.
“With oil prices struggling under the weight of a rise in new COVID cases thanks to the Delta variant and OPEC’s increase in oil production, average gas prices in most states finally drifted lower,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
De Haan said the small decreases over the past couple of weeks don’t mean we won’t still see some higher fuel costs this summer.
“However, we aren’t yet in the clear,” De Haan said. “U.S. gasoline demand last week surged to a new 2021 high, besting the week prior to the July 4 holiday. This shows that motorists aren’t slowing their appetite for hitting the road just yet, and that could further boost prices should demand remain hot.”
The lowest gas price in Athens, Monday, was posted at both the Brookshire’s and Murphy USA on East Tyler Street, at $2.86. The Exxon on South Palestine Street had a price of $2.89.
On July 1, the Murphy USA and Brookshire’s on East Tyler street were each showing $2.79. That was also the posted price at the Valero on Cayuga Drive.
On Monday, some Henderson County locations were beating the Athens prices.
The cost at the Brookshire’s in Seven Points and Mabank was $2.78. Murphy USA and Valero in Gun Barrel City were also showing, the county low of $2.78.
CEFCO in Brownsboro displayed a price of $2.79, while the CEFCO in Gun Barrel City charged $2.85.
