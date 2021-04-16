Although they knew it was coming, Henderson County Commissioners Court members still knew they were looking at some big numbers when the looked at the packet of bills on the agenda for approval on Tuesday.
Of the $1,835,484.93 authorized for payment $1.5 million was for the new communications system being installed. Precinct 4 Commissioner Chuck McHam said this would have been the final of three payments on the system before the county decided to spend a little more to own its towers, rather than lease space on other towers. The three payments totaled $4.5 million.
Two weeks ago, Commissioners court agreed to a contract with L3 Harris Technologies, Tuesday, to spend an additional $1.8 million on top of the original $4.5 for the additional construction and improvements.
Under the new plan, the county will go from four towers to five, further improving its radio coverage. The fifth tower will be located in the Cross Roads area. The additional $1,843,188.73 will be paid by early 2022.
In other activity, Commissioners authorized a public resale of properties that were previously offered in a tax sale but not bought at that time. There are nine accounts included in the sale, but some of the packets include more than one property.
Commissioners also authorized a tax sale redemption deed. In Texas there is a six month period during which the original owner may pay back their tax debt and reacquire their former property. For agricultural property, or property containing minerals, the period is two years.
In other action, Commissioner names Jody Vincik of the county IT office to the Henderson County 9-1-1 Communications District Board of Managers. Vincik replaces Hugh Armstrong, who did not wish to serve another term on the board. Commissioners also re-appointed Mark Hannan.
