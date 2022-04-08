Basketball.TIF

The rosters are complete for the 17th annual Azalea Orthopedics All-Star Classic. The basketball games will take place on April 9 at Wagstaff Gymnasium on the Tyler Junior College campus. The event, sponsored by Azalea Orthopedics, gives high school seniors in East Texas the opportunity to showcase their talent for colleges and hometown fans.

Girls East Team

Aaliyah Campbell #34

5’7”

Tyler Legacy High School

MVP of District, Academics All-District, New Comer of the Year, Offensive MVP, First Team All-District, Player of the Week, Newcomer of all East Texas, McDonalds All American Nominee

(Angelina College-Basketball) Coach Ross Barber

Chelsea Brookshire #14

5’10”

Woden High School

District Co-MVP, All-Region, All-State

(Angelina College- Basketball) Coaches Lance Taylor and Dylan Fox

Elizabeth Mahfood

#00

5’10”

Bishop T.K. Gorman

2021- Best Preps East Texas Female Athlete of the Year, District MVP, Defensive MVP, First and Second Team All-State, KETK Athlete of the Week, Dave Campbell’s Miss Texas Basketball Player of the Week, 2x Academic All-State, National Honors Society

(Tyler Junior College-Soccer) Coach Jon Froelich

Jakiyah Bell

#2

5’9”

Gladewater High School

District MVP, First Team All-District, A & B Honor Roll

(Undecided) Coach Jermaine Lewis

Jessica Durrett

#5

5’5”

Chireno High School

2018-2019 Newcomer, 2019-2020 Defensive MVP, All Region, All-State, 2020-2021 Defensive MVP, All Region, All State, TGCA All Star, 2021-2022 Offensive MVP, All Region

(Stephen F. Austin) Coach Giff Durham

Maggie Spearman

#32

5’11”

Lindale High School

First Team All-District, Academic All-District, Academic All-State

(Undecided) Coach Daniel Devisscher

Nijah Lee

#12

5’6”

New Summerfield High School

First Team All-District, Second Team All-District, Newcomer of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Girls All Tournament MVP

(Tyler Junior College-Basketball) Coach Baldemar Ruiz

Ny’ Kayla Hooper

#42

5’4”

Kilgore High School

First Team All-District, Academic All-District, 2x Academic All-District

(Undecided) Coach Trushundra McGill

Nyla Inmon

#1

6’0”

Tyler Legacy High School

First Team All-District

(Undecided) Coach Ross Barber

Susie Moran

#33

5’11”

Whitehouse High School

2019-2022 First Team All-District, 2019-2022 Academic All-District, 2022 All-State Academic, All East Texas Honorable Mention

(College of the Ozarks- Basketball) Coach Jay Fitts

Head Coach Jon Froelich, Bishop T.K. Gorman

Assistant Coach Kimberly Evanson, Bishop T.K. Gorman

Assistant Coach Bradi Ware, Bishop T.K. Gorman

Girls West Team

Allie Cooper

#14

5’10”

Brownsboro High School

First Team All-District, Academic All-State, 4A State Champion

(Southern Arkansas University-Volleyball) Coach Jeremy Durham

Brianna Looney

#34

5’4”

Frankston High School

2x First Team All-District, Top Defender for Troup Tournament, Regional Semi-Finalist, Defensive MVP, Honorable Mention

(Undecided) Coach Christi Coker

Jay Taylor

#21

5’7”

Tyler High School

First Team All-District, Honorable Mention

(Undecided) Coach Amber Wiley

Maggie Caveness

#5

5’11”

Frankston High School

Second Team All-District, Academic All-District, Academic All-State

(Stephen F. Austin) Coach Christi Coker

MeKhayia Moore

#32

5’7”

Brownsboro High School

Varsity Basketball Academic All-District Player, First Team All-District, All-Henderson County Player, TABC-AU Regional Player, All-State, District Defensive MVP, 4A State Champion, UIL State MVP, McDonalds Player of the Week, Ford Player of the Week, Academic UIL Ready Writers Regional Qualifier, Academic UIL Science Regional Qualifier, NHS President, Phi Theta Kappa Member

(Texas Christian University) Coach Jeremy Durham

Na Kyiah Hicks

#33

5’8”

Malakoff High School

District 18-3A Newcomer of the Year, All Henderson County Newcomer of the Year, District 18-3A Defensive MVP, All Henderson County Offensive MVP, District 18-3A Offensive MVP, All Henderson County First Team, District 18-3A Defensive MVP TABC All Region

(Undecided) Coach Meghan Hyde

Paris Miller

#12

5’10”

Brownsboro High School

4x First Team All-District Player, 2x TABC All-Region, TABC All-State, 4A State Champion

(Undecided) Coach Jeremy Durham

Reese Lindley

#1

5’6”

Winnsboro High School

Defensive Player of the Year, TABC All-Region Team

(Undecided) Coach Robert Cochran

Shacaria Stevenson

#23

5’6”

Tyler High School

Received Academic Scholarship from Texas Southern University, Ranked Top 10 in Class of 2022

(Texas Southern University) Coach Amber Wiley

Tori Hooker

#00

5’8”

Brownsboro High School

Academic All-District, Second Team All-District, 4A State Champion

(Undecided) Coach Jeremy Durham

Head Coach John Hobbs, Canton High School

Assistant Coach Molly Weatherred, Canton High School

Boys East Team

Cameron Murphy

#12

6’5”

Chapel Hill High School

Second Team All-District

(Tyler Junior College) Coach Akimba Johnson

Cayden Tomlin

#14

6’3”

Tyler HEAT

NCHBC National 3pt Champion

(Undecided) Coach Jason Carlile

Dekevion Montgomery

#32

6’6”

Daingerfield High School

First Team All-District Junior and Senior

(Undecided) Coach Curtis Lewis

Jake Carlile

#00

6’1”

Tyler HEAT

5x First Team All-District, Tyler Morning Telegraph Player of the Week, Dave Campbell Mr. Basketball Week 8 Nominee, Senior Scouting Report All-Star Selection, Honorable Mention All East Texas, Honorable Mention All-Region

(Undecided) Coach Jason Carlile

Leroy Sparrow

#5

6’0”

Kings Academy

Kings Academy MVP

(The University of Texas at Tyler) Coach Michael Rushing

Seth Pickerill

#42

6’2”

Kings Academy

All-Region, All-District, National Honorable Mention, Longview Tournament MVP, Kings Academy Newcomer of the Year

(Kilgore College-Fire Academy) Coach Michael Rushing

Simon Cleofe

#1

5’8”

Bishop T.K. Gorman

Second Team All-District, First Team All-District, Best Preps Boys Basketball Player of the Year Nominee, Academic All-State

(The University of Texas at Tyler-Soccer) Coach Kevin Murray

Vitorian High

#21

6’2”

Jacksonville High School

2018-2019 Newcomer of the Year, 2019-2020 First Team All-District, All-East Texas Boys 2019-2020 Honorable Mention, 2020-2021 Offensive MVP, All-East Texas Boys 2020-2021 First Team, Texas Boys Basketball Ranking 2020-2021 Rank Number 74, Legacy Mortgage Scholarship Award 2022

(Bossier Parish Community College) Coach Mark Alexander

Walter Smith

#50

6’5”

Lindale High School

2x Unanimous First Team All-District, Honorable Mention All East Texas, 2x Academic All-District, Hoops for Autism All Star Team Selectee

(The University of Oklahoma) Coach Chris Grotemat

William Chetlin

#2

6’4”

Chapel Hill High School

Academic All-District, 16-4A Honorable Mention

(Undecided) Coach Akimba Johnson

Head Coach Akimba Johnson, Chapel Hill High School

Assistant Coach DeAundre Hill, Chapel Hill High School

Boys West Team

Brayden Cox

#21

5’8”

Tyler HEAT

4 Year Varsity Basketball Starter, 3 Year Varsity Team Captain, First Team All-Region, First Team All-District, Second Team All-District

(Maranatha Baptist University-Basketball) Coach Jason Carlile

Bryson Hill

#43

6’4”

Tyler High School

16-5A First Team-All District, Hoop for Autism All-Star Game, Scouting Report All-Star Game

(Undecided) Coach Justin Johnson

Dreyon Barrett

#12

6’6”

Palestine High School

Offensive MVP

(Undecided) Coach J.J. Johnson

Elijaih Cook

#50

6’4”

Palestine High School

Newcomer of the Year, First Team All-District

(Undecided) Coach J.J. Johnson

Jennings Thomas (JT) Rucker, Jr.

#34

6’5”

Grand Saline High School

Defensive Player of the Year 2021-2022 District 12-3A, 2x Second Team All-District, 3x Academic All-District, Academic All-State, Tyler Area Basketball Officials Association Scholarship

(Undecided) Coach Alexander Paredes

Kase Johnston

#32

6’2”

LaPoynor High School

All District Co-MVP, TABC All-Region III 2-A

(Undecided) Coach Jim Reid

Kyron Key

#42

6’2”

Tyler High School

Second Team All-District

All-Academic Team

(Undecided) Coach Justin Johnson

Malik English

#2

5’9”

Brownsboro High School

Honorable Mention, Second Team All-District, Offensive MVP, First Team All-District

(Undecided) Coach Brent Smith

Riley Pierce

#00

5’11”

Edgewood High School

3x Academic All-District, First Team All-District, 2x Offensive MVP, 2 All-Star Tournament Teams, 2 Tournament MVPs, Set School Record with (10) 3s in one game, Scored Over 1000 pts in 3 Seasons, Picked for 4 All-Star Teams

(Undecided) Coach Jeff Mason

Vontrell Williams

#5

6’3”

Kaufman High School

Offensive MVP and All-Region Team

(Undecided) Coach Matt McLaughlin

Head Coach Jim Reid, LaPoynor High School

Assistant CoachMark Driskell, LaPoynor High School

Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9. The girl’s game time is slated for 5:30 p.m. with the boy’s game following at approximately 7 p.m. Ticket prices are $6 for adults, students are $3 or free with a student ID, and free to children 5 and under.

All proceeds from the All-Star game are donated to the Bethesda Health Clinic.

Azalea Orthopedics is a proud division of OrthoLoneStar, Texas' largest independent orthopedic clinic. Azalea Orthopedics has served Tyler and the surrounding East Texas communities' orthopedic, spine and pain management needs for over twenty years. With twenty-seven specialty-trained physicians and nine locations across East Texas, our patients receive elite care close to home. Azalea Orthopedics comprises nationally recognized surgeons and physicians who sub-specialize to benefit our patients. Our group offers cutting-edge technology forged with conventional wisdom and proven methods to improve our patients' lives. Providing the highest standard of care will always be the cornerstone of our core philosophy. To learn more about Azalea Orthopedics, visit www.azaleaortho.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you