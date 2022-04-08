The rosters are complete for the 17th annual Azalea Orthopedics All-Star Classic. The basketball games will take place on April 9 at Wagstaff Gymnasium on the Tyler Junior College campus. The event, sponsored by Azalea Orthopedics, gives high school seniors in East Texas the opportunity to showcase their talent for colleges and hometown fans.
Girls East Team
Aaliyah Campbell #34
5’7”
Tyler Legacy High School
MVP of District, Academics All-District, New Comer of the Year, Offensive MVP, First Team All-District, Player of the Week, Newcomer of all East Texas, McDonalds All American Nominee
(Angelina College-Basketball) Coach Ross Barber
Chelsea Brookshire #14
5’10”
Woden High School
District Co-MVP, All-Region, All-State
(Angelina College- Basketball) Coaches Lance Taylor and Dylan Fox
Elizabeth Mahfood
#00
5’10”
Bishop T.K. Gorman
2021- Best Preps East Texas Female Athlete of the Year, District MVP, Defensive MVP, First and Second Team All-State, KETK Athlete of the Week, Dave Campbell’s Miss Texas Basketball Player of the Week, 2x Academic All-State, National Honors Society
(Tyler Junior College-Soccer) Coach Jon Froelich
Jakiyah Bell
#2
5’9”
Gladewater High School
District MVP, First Team All-District, A & B Honor Roll
(Undecided) Coach Jermaine Lewis
Jessica Durrett
#5
5’5”
Chireno High School
2018-2019 Newcomer, 2019-2020 Defensive MVP, All Region, All-State, 2020-2021 Defensive MVP, All Region, All State, TGCA All Star, 2021-2022 Offensive MVP, All Region
(Stephen F. Austin) Coach Giff Durham
Maggie Spearman
#32
5’11”
Lindale High School
First Team All-District, Academic All-District, Academic All-State
(Undecided) Coach Daniel Devisscher
Nijah Lee
#12
5’6”
New Summerfield High School
First Team All-District, Second Team All-District, Newcomer of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Girls All Tournament MVP
(Tyler Junior College-Basketball) Coach Baldemar Ruiz
Ny’ Kayla Hooper
#42
5’4”
Kilgore High School
First Team All-District, Academic All-District, 2x Academic All-District
(Undecided) Coach Trushundra McGill
Nyla Inmon
#1
6’0”
Tyler Legacy High School
First Team All-District
(Undecided) Coach Ross Barber
Susie Moran
#33
5’11”
Whitehouse High School
2019-2022 First Team All-District, 2019-2022 Academic All-District, 2022 All-State Academic, All East Texas Honorable Mention
(College of the Ozarks- Basketball) Coach Jay Fitts
Head Coach Jon Froelich, Bishop T.K. Gorman
Assistant Coach Kimberly Evanson, Bishop T.K. Gorman
Assistant Coach Bradi Ware, Bishop T.K. Gorman
Girls West Team
Allie Cooper
#14
5’10”
Brownsboro High School
First Team All-District, Academic All-State, 4A State Champion
(Southern Arkansas University-Volleyball) Coach Jeremy Durham
Brianna Looney
#34
5’4”
Frankston High School
2x First Team All-District, Top Defender for Troup Tournament, Regional Semi-Finalist, Defensive MVP, Honorable Mention
(Undecided) Coach Christi Coker
Jay Taylor
#21
5’7”
Tyler High School
First Team All-District, Honorable Mention
(Undecided) Coach Amber Wiley
Maggie Caveness
#5
5’11”
Frankston High School
Second Team All-District, Academic All-District, Academic All-State
(Stephen F. Austin) Coach Christi Coker
MeKhayia Moore
#32
5’7”
Brownsboro High School
Varsity Basketball Academic All-District Player, First Team All-District, All-Henderson County Player, TABC-AU Regional Player, All-State, District Defensive MVP, 4A State Champion, UIL State MVP, McDonalds Player of the Week, Ford Player of the Week, Academic UIL Ready Writers Regional Qualifier, Academic UIL Science Regional Qualifier, NHS President, Phi Theta Kappa Member
(Texas Christian University) Coach Jeremy Durham
Na Kyiah Hicks
#33
5’8”
Malakoff High School
District 18-3A Newcomer of the Year, All Henderson County Newcomer of the Year, District 18-3A Defensive MVP, All Henderson County Offensive MVP, District 18-3A Offensive MVP, All Henderson County First Team, District 18-3A Defensive MVP TABC All Region
(Undecided) Coach Meghan Hyde
Paris Miller
#12
5’10”
Brownsboro High School
4x First Team All-District Player, 2x TABC All-Region, TABC All-State, 4A State Champion
(Undecided) Coach Jeremy Durham
Reese Lindley
#1
5’6”
Winnsboro High School
Defensive Player of the Year, TABC All-Region Team
(Undecided) Coach Robert Cochran
Shacaria Stevenson
#23
5’6”
Tyler High School
Received Academic Scholarship from Texas Southern University, Ranked Top 10 in Class of 2022
(Texas Southern University) Coach Amber Wiley
Tori Hooker
#00
5’8”
Brownsboro High School
Academic All-District, Second Team All-District, 4A State Champion
(Undecided) Coach Jeremy Durham
Head Coach John Hobbs, Canton High School
Assistant Coach Molly Weatherred, Canton High School
Boys East Team
Cameron Murphy
#12
6’5”
Chapel Hill High School
Second Team All-District
(Tyler Junior College) Coach Akimba Johnson
Cayden Tomlin
#14
6’3”
Tyler HEAT
NCHBC National 3pt Champion
(Undecided) Coach Jason Carlile
Dekevion Montgomery
#32
6’6”
Daingerfield High School
First Team All-District Junior and Senior
(Undecided) Coach Curtis Lewis
Jake Carlile
#00
6’1”
Tyler HEAT
5x First Team All-District, Tyler Morning Telegraph Player of the Week, Dave Campbell Mr. Basketball Week 8 Nominee, Senior Scouting Report All-Star Selection, Honorable Mention All East Texas, Honorable Mention All-Region
(Undecided) Coach Jason Carlile
Leroy Sparrow
#5
6’0”
Kings Academy
Kings Academy MVP
(The University of Texas at Tyler) Coach Michael Rushing
Seth Pickerill
#42
6’2”
Kings Academy
All-Region, All-District, National Honorable Mention, Longview Tournament MVP, Kings Academy Newcomer of the Year
(Kilgore College-Fire Academy) Coach Michael Rushing
Simon Cleofe
#1
5’8”
Bishop T.K. Gorman
Second Team All-District, First Team All-District, Best Preps Boys Basketball Player of the Year Nominee, Academic All-State
(The University of Texas at Tyler-Soccer) Coach Kevin Murray
Vitorian High
#21
6’2”
Jacksonville High School
2018-2019 Newcomer of the Year, 2019-2020 First Team All-District, All-East Texas Boys 2019-2020 Honorable Mention, 2020-2021 Offensive MVP, All-East Texas Boys 2020-2021 First Team, Texas Boys Basketball Ranking 2020-2021 Rank Number 74, Legacy Mortgage Scholarship Award 2022
(Bossier Parish Community College) Coach Mark Alexander
Walter Smith
#50
6’5”
Lindale High School
2x Unanimous First Team All-District, Honorable Mention All East Texas, 2x Academic All-District, Hoops for Autism All Star Team Selectee
(The University of Oklahoma) Coach Chris Grotemat
William Chetlin
#2
6’4”
Chapel Hill High School
Academic All-District, 16-4A Honorable Mention
(Undecided) Coach Akimba Johnson
Head Coach Akimba Johnson, Chapel Hill High School
Assistant Coach DeAundre Hill, Chapel Hill High School
Boys West Team
Brayden Cox
#21
5’8”
Tyler HEAT
4 Year Varsity Basketball Starter, 3 Year Varsity Team Captain, First Team All-Region, First Team All-District, Second Team All-District
(Maranatha Baptist University-Basketball) Coach Jason Carlile
Bryson Hill
#43
6’4”
Tyler High School
16-5A First Team-All District, Hoop for Autism All-Star Game, Scouting Report All-Star Game
(Undecided) Coach Justin Johnson
Dreyon Barrett
#12
6’6”
Palestine High School
Offensive MVP
(Undecided) Coach J.J. Johnson
Elijaih Cook
#50
6’4”
Palestine High School
Newcomer of the Year, First Team All-District
(Undecided) Coach J.J. Johnson
Jennings Thomas (JT) Rucker, Jr.
#34
6’5”
Grand Saline High School
Defensive Player of the Year 2021-2022 District 12-3A, 2x Second Team All-District, 3x Academic All-District, Academic All-State, Tyler Area Basketball Officials Association Scholarship
(Undecided) Coach Alexander Paredes
Kase Johnston
#32
6’2”
LaPoynor High School
All District Co-MVP, TABC All-Region III 2-A
(Undecided) Coach Jim Reid
Kyron Key
#42
6’2”
Tyler High School
Second Team All-District
All-Academic Team
(Undecided) Coach Justin Johnson
Malik English
#2
5’9”
Brownsboro High School
Honorable Mention, Second Team All-District, Offensive MVP, First Team All-District
(Undecided) Coach Brent Smith
Riley Pierce
#00
5’11”
Edgewood High School
3x Academic All-District, First Team All-District, 2x Offensive MVP, 2 All-Star Tournament Teams, 2 Tournament MVPs, Set School Record with (10) 3s in one game, Scored Over 1000 pts in 3 Seasons, Picked for 4 All-Star Teams
(Undecided) Coach Jeff Mason
Vontrell Williams
#5
6’3”
Kaufman High School
Offensive MVP and All-Region Team
(Undecided) Coach Matt McLaughlin
Head Coach Jim Reid, LaPoynor High School
Assistant CoachMark Driskell, LaPoynor High School
Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9. The girl’s game time is slated for 5:30 p.m. with the boy’s game following at approximately 7 p.m. Ticket prices are $6 for adults, students are $3 or free with a student ID, and free to children 5 and under.
All proceeds from the All-Star game are donated to the Bethesda Health Clinic.
Azalea Orthopedics is a proud division of OrthoLoneStar, Texas' largest independent orthopedic clinic. Azalea Orthopedics has served Tyler and the surrounding East Texas communities' orthopedic, spine and pain management needs for over twenty years. With twenty-seven specialty-trained physicians and nine locations across East Texas, our patients receive elite care close to home. Azalea Orthopedics comprises nationally recognized surgeons and physicians who sub-specialize to benefit our patients. Our group offers cutting-edge technology forged with conventional wisdom and proven methods to improve our patients' lives. Providing the highest standard of care will always be the cornerstone of our core philosophy. To learn more about Azalea Orthopedics, visit www.azaleaortho.com.
